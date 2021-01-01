Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (91K versus 73K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (587 against 450 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 268 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Weighs 31 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.52 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
18
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
46
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.6%
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|PWM
|-
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|955:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A11 +67%
275
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A11 +85%
991
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A11 +23%
91088
73952
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|10.4 GB
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3