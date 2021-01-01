Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.