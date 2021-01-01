Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A11 vs Moto G10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Motorola Moto G10

Самсунг Галакси А11
VS
Моторола Мото G10
Samsung Galaxy A11
Motorola Moto G10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (458 against 376 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 276 and 250 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (141K versus 88K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 460

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A11
vs
Moto G10

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.1%
PWM - 176 Hz
Response time - 57 ms
Contrast - 835:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A11 +22%
458 nits
Moto G10
376 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A11
81.6%
Moto G10 +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A11 and Motorola Moto G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A11 +10%
276
Moto G10
250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A11
1013
Moto G10 +13%
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A11
74634
Moto G10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A11
88506
Moto G10 +60%
141626

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 10.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A11
n/a
Moto G10
18:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A11
n/a
Moto G10
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A11
n/a
Moto G10
49:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A11
n/a
Moto G10
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 February 2021
Release date May 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 144 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G10 is definitely a better buy.

