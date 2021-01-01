Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A11 vs Nokia 4.2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Nokia 4.2

Самсунг Галакси А11
Samsung Galaxy A11
VS
Нокиа 4.2
Nokia 4.2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 268 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A11
vs
Nokia 4.2

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 268 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 76.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 92%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A11 +7%
450 nits
Nokia 4.2
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A11 +7%
81.6%
Nokia 4.2
76.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A11 and Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 505
GPU clock 720 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 833 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A11 +55%
275
Nokia 4.2
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A11 +20%
991
Nokia 4.2
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A11
91088
Nokia 4.2 +6%
96540

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 10.4 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A11
n/a
Nokia 4.2
87 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date May 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
3. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
4. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
5. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Samsung Galaxy A20s
6. Nokia 4.2 vs Samsung Galaxy A20
7. Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
8. Nokia 4.2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus
9. Nokia 4.2 vs Nokia 2.3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish