Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Nokia G20

VS
Samsung Galaxy A11
Nokia G20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 274 and 175 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A11
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.9%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A11
441 nits
Nokia G20
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A11
81.6%
Nokia G20
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A11 and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A11 +57%
274
Nokia G20
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A11 +1%
994
Nokia G20
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A11
73652
Nokia G20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A11
87284
Nokia G20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 10.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2021
Release date May 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G20. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A11.

