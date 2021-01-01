Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Oppo A3s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
- 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|81.6%
|81.2%
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
91088
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ColorOS 5.1
|OS size
|10.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|3:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|July 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.
