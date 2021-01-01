Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A11 vs Oppo A3s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 81.2%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A11
450 nits
Oppo A3s +10%
494 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A11
81.6%
Oppo A3s
81.2%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 720 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A11
91088
Oppo A3s
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 5.1
OS size 10.4 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:15 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 July 2018
Release date May 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.

