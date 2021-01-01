Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A11 vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 86K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (499 against 442 nits)
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 392 and 274 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A11
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A11
442 nits
Realme 3 Pro +13%
499 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A11
81.6%
Realme 3 Pro +3%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A11 and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 616
GPU clock 720 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A11
274
Realme 3 Pro +43%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A11
1008
Realme 3 Pro +50%
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A11
72774
Realme 3 Pro +114%
155381
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A11
86990
Realme 3 Pro +89%
164341
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 10.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A11
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A11
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A11
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2019
Release date May 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

