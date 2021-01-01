Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Oppo Realme 3 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
- 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 86K)
- 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (499 against 442 nits)
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 392 and 274 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|83.7%
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Realme 3 Pro +43%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1008
Realme 3 Pro +50%
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72774
Realme 3 Pro +114%
155381
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
86990
Realme 3 Pro +89%
164341
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|10.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4045 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
30:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
