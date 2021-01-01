Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Oppo Realme C15
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Slow-motion recording at 60FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 275 and 177 points
- Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 91K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
- Reverse charging feature
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|88.7%
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A11 +55%
275
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1024
1019
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
91550
Realme C15 +25%
114597
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|10.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|30 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C15. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A11.
