Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy A11 Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11 Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (446 against 397 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 23 grams less Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 98K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Reverse charging feature

More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T610

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 274 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A11 Price Oppo Realme C21Y Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.6% Max. Brightness Galaxy A11 +12% 446 nits Realme C21Y 397 nits

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A11 81.6% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A11 and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 720 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A11 274 Realme C21Y +27% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A11 1002 Realme C21Y +29% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A11 98770 Realme C21Y +96% 193186 CPU 39190 66485 GPU 10532 32103 Memory 29723 37779 UX 19815 57506 Total score 98770 193186

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 10.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 115° - Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2020 June 2021 Release date May 2020 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21Y. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A11.