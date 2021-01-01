Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Oppo Realme C3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 91K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G70
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 275 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|81.6%
|82.7%
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Realme C3 +26%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
991
Realme C3 +26%
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
91088
Realme C3 +90%
173132
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|10.4 GB
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|February 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C3. But if the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A11.
Cast your vote
16 (28.1%)
41 (71.9%)
Total votes: 57