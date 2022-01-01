Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A03 Core – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A11 vs A03 Core

Самсунг Галакси А11
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03 Core
Samsung Galaxy A11
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 88% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 275 and 146 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (113K versus 98K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A11
vs
Galaxy A03 Core

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A11
449 nits
Galaxy A03 Core
449 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A11 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A11 +33%
1008
Galaxy A03 Core
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A11
98400
Galaxy A03 Core +16%
113994
CPU 39190 -
GPU 10532 -
Memory 29723 -
UX 19815 -
Total score 98400 113994
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 10.4 GB 8.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 November 2021
Release date May 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A11. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
2. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Samsung Galaxy A13
3. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
6. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Oppo Realme C11
7. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Samsung Galaxy M02

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish