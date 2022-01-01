Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 Nacho vs Hot 12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho vs Infinix Hot 12

Самсунг Галакси А12 Начо
VS
Инфиникс Хот 12
Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho
Infinix Hot 12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 9, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 115K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 356 and 171 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12 Nacho
vs
Hot 12

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.7% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 46 ms -
Contrast 1538:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12 Nacho
418 nits
Hot 12
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12 Nacho
82.1%
Hot 12 +3%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12 Nacho
171
Hot 12 +108%
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12 Nacho
1023
Hot 12 +25%
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12 Nacho
115857
Hot 12 +118%
252951
CPU 35151 66753
GPU 15123 61820
Memory 31564 47208
UX 34091 79093
Total score 115857 252951
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 428 -
PCMark 3.0 score 5528 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 XOS 10.6
OS size 12.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12 Nacho
86.4 dB
Hot 12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 April 2022
Release date August 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

