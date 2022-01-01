Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho vs Infinix Hot 12
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 9, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 115K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 356 and 171 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|84.5%
|RGB color space
|93.7%
|-
|PWM
|176 Hz
|-
|Response time
|46 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1538:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Hot 12 +108%
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1023
Hot 12 +25%
1275
|CPU
|35151
|66753
|GPU
|15123
|61820
|Memory
|31564
|47208
|UX
|34091
|79093
|Total score
|115857
|252951
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|428
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|5528
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|XOS 10.6
|OS size
|12.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2021
|April 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho.
