Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho vs Infinix Note 11 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 9, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 115K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (468 against 418 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|84.5%
|RGB color space
|93.7%
|-
|PWM
|176 Hz
|-
|Response time
|46 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1538:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Note 11 Pro +204%
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1023
Note 11 Pro +75%
1787
|CPU
|35151
|95124
|GPU
|15123
|76677
|Memory
|31564
|73996
|UX
|34091
|93094
|Total score
|115857
|337773
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|428
|1096
|PCMark 3.0 score
|5528
|9166
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|XOS 10
|OS size
|12.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:33 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|-
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1