Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 9, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.