Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 9, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.