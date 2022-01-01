Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho vs Oppo Realme C35
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
- 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (224K versus 115K)
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (555 against 418 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 364 and 171 points
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|84%
|RGB color space
|93.7%
|96%
|PWM
|176 Hz
|-
|Response time
|46 ms
|37 ms
|Contrast
|1538:1
|975:1
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Realme C35 +113%
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1023
Realme C35 +36%
1389
|CPU
|35151
|71236
|GPU
|15123
|24887
|Memory
|31564
|64760
|UX
|34091
|64509
|Total score
|115857
|224494
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|428
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|5528
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|12.9 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C35 is definitely a better buy.
