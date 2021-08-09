Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 Nacho vs Galaxy A01 Core – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho vs A01 Core

Самсунг Галакси А12 Начо
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01 Core
Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has 4x more RAM: 4GB versus 1GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 55 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12 Nacho
vs
Galaxy A01 Core

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 74.5%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12 Nacho +3%
444 nits
Galaxy A01 Core
429 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho and Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 820 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Android Go
OS size 12.9 GB 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 July 2020
Release date August 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) - 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho is definitely a better buy.

