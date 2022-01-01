Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
- Shows 38% longer battery life (123 vs 89 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 8.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 98K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 70% higher pixel density (460 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (796 against 470 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|129%
|PWM
|337 Hz
|609 Hz
|Response time
|52 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|864:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
iPhone 13 +915%
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1028
iPhone 13 +347%
4599
|CPU
|30704
|219838
|GPU
|13115
|329364
|Memory
|25477
|121868
|UX
|29575
|133943
|Total score
|98577
|803745
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8810
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1 Core
|15.4
|OS size
|13 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:03 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +13%
18:18 hr
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
iPhone 13 +9%
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12 +63%
31:34 hr
19:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
96
iPhone 13 +44%
138
Video quality
80
iPhone 13 +46%
117
Generic camera score
90
iPhone 13 +44%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.67 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
