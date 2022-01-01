Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (123 vs 89 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 8.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 98K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 70% higher pixel density (460 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (796 against 470 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 129%
PWM 337 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 52 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 864:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
470 nits
iPhone 13 +69%
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
iPhone 13 +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Apple GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
169
iPhone 13 +915%
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1028
iPhone 13 +347%
4599
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12
98577
iPhone 13 +715%
803745
CPU 30704 219838
GPU 13115 329364
Memory 25477 121868
UX 29575 133943
Total score 98577 803745
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8810
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 3.1 Core 15.4
OS size 13 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +13%
18:18 hr
iPhone 13
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
iPhone 13 +9%
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12 +63%
31:34 hr
iPhone 13
19:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A12
96
iPhone 13 +44%
138
Video quality
Galaxy A12
80
iPhone 13 +46%
117
Generic camera score
Galaxy A12
90
iPhone 13 +44%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
iPhone 13 +3%
83.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced November 2020 September 2021
Release date December 2020 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

