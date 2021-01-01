Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Google Pixel 4a

Самсунг Галакси А12
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Samsung Galaxy A12
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 62% longer battery life (123 vs 76 hours)
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 92K)
  • 64% higher pixel density (443 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (811 against 476 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 95.3%
PWM 337 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 52 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 864:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
476 nits
Pixel 4a +70%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
Pixel 4a +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 618
GPU clock 680 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
172
Pixel 4a +226%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1046
Pixel 4a +60%
1669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A12
n/a
Pixel 4a
207908
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
92811
Pixel 4a +199%
277630
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 Core Stock Android
OS size 13 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +58%
18:18 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12 +25%
15:19 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12 +40%
31:34 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Pixel 4a +6%
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 August 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Samsung Galaxy A12
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A12
3. Huawei P40 Lite E or Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Samsung Galaxy A12
6. Apple iPhone 11 or Google Pixel 4a
7. Apple iPhone 12 or Google Pixel 4a
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Google Pixel 4a
9. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Google Pixel 4a
10. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or Google Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish