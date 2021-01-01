Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
- Shows 62% longer battery life (123 vs 76 hours)
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 92K)
- 64% higher pixel density (443 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (811 against 476 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|95.3%
|PWM
|337 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|52 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|864:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
172
Pixel 4a +226%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Pixel 4a +60%
1669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
207908
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
92811
Pixel 4a +199%
277630
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1 Core
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|3:03 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +58%
18:18 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12 +25%
15:19 hr
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12 +40%
31:34 hr
22:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.67 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.
