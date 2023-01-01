Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Google Pixel 6 VS Samsung Galaxy A12 Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Shows 37% longer battery life (41:01 vs 30:01 hours)

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 83.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.3% 99.8% PWM 337 Hz 397 Hz Response time 52 ms 5 ms Contrast 864:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A12 470 nits Pixel 6 +79% 843 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A12 82.1% Pixel 6 +2% 83.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 4.1 Stock Android OS size 13 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 15 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 3:03 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:07 hr 08:58 hr Watching video 12:14 hr 16:38 hr Gaming 06:09 hr 05:24 hr Standby 153 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy A12 +37% 41:01 hr Pixel 6 30:01 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A12 96 Pixel 6 +42% 136 Video quality Galaxy A12 80 Pixel 6 +66% 133 Generic camera score Galaxy A12 90 Pixel 6 +40% 126

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A12 80.9 dB Pixel 6 +7% 86.3 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced November 2020 October 2021 Release date December 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.