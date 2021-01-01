Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Huawei Honor 8S

Самсунг Галакси А12
Samsung Galaxy A12
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8С
Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (91K versus 79K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • 12% higher pixel density (295 vs 264 PPI)
  • Weighs 59 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 264 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 78.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
444 nits
Honor 8S
n/a

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12 +4%
81.6%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12 +73%
275
Honor 8S
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12 +87%
1005
Honor 8S
538
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12 +15%
91820
Honor 8S
79604

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 April 2019
Release date January 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
