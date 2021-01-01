Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Huawei Honor 8S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (91K versus 79K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
- 12% higher pixel density (295 vs 264 PPI)
- Weighs 59 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|264 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|78.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12 +73%
275
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12 +87%
1005
538
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12 +15%
91820
79604
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|EMUI 9.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 106 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.
