Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Самсунг Галакси А12
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2021
Samsung Galaxy A12
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 92K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 79% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 297 and 166 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.4%
PWM 337 Hz -
Response time 52 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast 864:1 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12 +7%
471 nits
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
P Smart 2021 +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
166
P Smart 2021 +79%
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1015
P Smart 2021 +30%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
92091
P Smart 2021 +81%
167029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Core EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +20%
18:18 hr
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr
P Smart 2021 +31%
41:13 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (56th and 57th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
P Smart 2021 +12%
91 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2021. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A21s
3. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A11
5. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy M11
6. Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei P Smart 2021 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
8. Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei P Smart 2021 and Xiaomi Redmi 9C
10. Huawei P Smart 2021 and Xiaomi Poco M3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish