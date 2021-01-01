Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Huawei P30 Lite

VS
Samsung Galaxy A12
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (123 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (139K versus 92K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 313 and 166 points
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.4%
PWM 337 Hz Not detected
Response time 52 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 864:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
471 nits
P30 Lite +5%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
P30 Lite +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
166
P30 Lite +89%
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1015
P30 Lite +25%
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A12
n/a
P30 Lite
139194
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
92091
P30 Lite +52%
139676
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 Core EMUI 10.0
OS size 13 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +26%
18:18 hr
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12 +15%
15:19 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12 +10%
31:34 hr
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
P30 Lite +10%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 March 2019
Release date December 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A12. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

