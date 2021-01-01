Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.