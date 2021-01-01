Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Hot 10s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Infinix Hot 10s

Самсунг Галакси А12
VS
Инфиникс Хот 10s
Samsung Galaxy A12
Infinix Hot 10s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 360 and 168 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Hot 10s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 270 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM 337 Hz -
Response time 52 ms -
Contrast 864:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
463 nits
Hot 10s
463 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
Hot 10s +1%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
168
Hot 10s +114%
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1033
Hot 10s +30%
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12
122078
Hot 10s
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core XOS 7.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:03 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Hot 10s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Hot 10s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr
Hot 10s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Hot 10s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 April 2021
Release date December 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 135 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 10s. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

