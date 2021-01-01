Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Infinix Hot 10s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 360 and 168 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|-
|PWM
|337 Hz
|-
|Response time
|52 ms
|-
|Contrast
|864:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
168
Hot 10s +114%
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1033
Hot 10s +30%
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
122078
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1 Core
|XOS 7.6
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:03 hr
|3:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
31:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3968 x 2976
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
96
Video quality
80
Generic camera score
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 135 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.67 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 10s. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1