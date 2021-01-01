Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Samsung Galaxy A12 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (212K versus 123K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Stereo speakers

The phone is 10-months newer

2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 370 and 168 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 96.3% - PWM 337 Hz - Response time 52 ms - Contrast 864:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A12 470 nits Hot 11S +6% 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A12 82.1% Hot 11S +2% 83.5%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A12 168 Hot 11S +120% 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A12 1033 Hot 11S +30% 1345 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A12 123006 Hot 11S +73% 212698 CPU 39139 67907 GPU 17033 39212 Memory 30187 39778 UX 37865 67386 Total score 123006 212698

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Core XOS 7.6 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A12 96 Hot 11S n/a Video quality Galaxy A12 80 Hot 11S n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A12 90 Hot 11S n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A12 80.9 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 September 2021 Release date December 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.