Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Infinix Note 11S

Самсунг Галакси А12
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11s
Samsung Galaxy A12
Infinix Note 11S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 98K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Note 11S

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM 337 Hz -
Response time 52 ms -
Contrast 864:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12 +1%
470 nits
Note 11S
466 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
Note 11S +3%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
169
Note 11S +204%
514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1028
Note 11S +76%
1810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12
98577
Note 11S +244%
338661
CPU 30704 96562
GPU 13115 81765
Memory 25477 69288
UX 29575 92139
Total score 98577 338661
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core XOS 10
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 1:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Note 11S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Note 11S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr
Note 11S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Note 11S
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 November 2021
Release date December 2020 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

