Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Motorola G Pure VS Samsung Galaxy A12 Motorola G Pure Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Supports 15W fast charging

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 97K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has 2 SIM card slots

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 168 and 144 points Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

The phone is 11-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz

Weighs 17 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 80.6% Display tests RGB color space 96.3% - PWM 337 Hz - Response time 52 ms - Contrast 864:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A12 470 nits G Pure n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A12 +2% 82.1% G Pure 80.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A12 +17% 168 G Pure 144 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A12 +58% 1029 G Pure 653 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A12 +27% 124007 G Pure 97833

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Core Stock Android OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A12 96 G Pure n/a Video quality Galaxy A12 80 G Pure n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A12 90 G Pure n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A12 80.9 dB G Pure n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 October 2021 Release date December 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.