Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Motorola Moto G22 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities