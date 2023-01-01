Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Motorola Moto G22

47 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A12
VS
50 out of 100
Motorola Moto G22
Samsung Galaxy A12
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (467 against 426 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 169 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Motorola Moto G22 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 93.2%
PWM 337 Hz Not detected
Response time 52 ms 40 ms
Contrast 864:1 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A12 +10%
467 nits
Moto G22
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
Moto G22 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~56 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
169
Moto G22 +42%
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1031
Moto G22 +3%
1058
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12
112308
Moto G22 +1%
113893
CPU 35357 33595
GPU 13133 16969
Memory 28597 25788
UX 35628 38644
Total score 112308 113893
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:07 hr -
Watching video 12:14 hr -
Gaming 06:09 hr -
Standby 153 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A12
41:01 hr
Moto G22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Moto G22 +7%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 March 2022
Release date December 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G22. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G13 or Moto G22
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 or Motorola Moto G22
3. Motorola Moto G32 or Moto G22
4. Motorola Moto G31 or Moto G22
5. Samsung Galaxy A04s or Galaxy A12
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G or Galaxy A12
7. Samsung Galaxy A03s or Galaxy A12
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A12
9. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A12
10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy A12
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский