Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Motorola Moto G7

Samsung Galaxy A12
Motorola Moto G7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Shows 86% longer battery life (123 vs 66 hours)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Moto G7

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.24 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2270 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 81.65%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM 337 Hz -
Response time 52 ms -
Contrast 864:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
481 nits
Moto G7 +4%
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.92 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12 +1%
82.1%
Moto G7
81.65%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Motorola Moto G7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1051
Moto G7
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A12
n/a
Moto G7
109330
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
94167
Moto G7
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 Core Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +74%
18:18 hr
Moto G7
10:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12 +68%
15:19 hr
Moto G7
9:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12 +25%
31:34 hr
Moto G7
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Moto G7 +4%
84 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 February 2019
Release date December 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.376 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.

