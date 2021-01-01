Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Nokia 5.3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12
Nokia 5.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 91K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (479 against 444 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 306 and 275 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 264 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
444 nits
Nokia 5.3 +8%
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
81.6%
Nokia 5.3 +1%
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
275
Nokia 5.3 +11%
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1005
Nokia 5.3 +36%
1362
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
91820
Nokia 5.3 +82%
166726

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 Android One
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
n/a
Nokia 5.3
75.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 March 2020
Release date January 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A12. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 5.3.

