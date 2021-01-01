Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Nokia 7.1 – which one to choose?

Самсунг Галакси А12
VS
Нокиа 7.1
Samsung Galaxy A12
Nokia 7.1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia 7.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 54% longer battery life (123 vs 80 hours)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • 60% higher pixel density (432 vs 270 PPI)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (133K versus 91K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 271 and 167 points
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Nokia 7.1

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 80.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 100%
PWM 337 Hz 2315 Hz
Response time 52 ms 31 ms
Contrast 864:1 1603:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
468 nits
Nokia 7.1 +4%
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12 +2%
82.1%
Nokia 7.1
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Nokia 7.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 509
GPU clock 680 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
167
Nokia 7.1 +62%
271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1021
Nokia 7.1 +19%
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A12
n/a
Nokia 7.1
115542
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
91581
Nokia 7.1 +45%
133021
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 Core Android One
OS size 13 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +72%
18:18 hr
Nokia 7.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12 +63%
15:19 hr
Nokia 7.1
9:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12 +53%
31:34 hr
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Nokia 7.1 +11%
89.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 October 2018
Release date December 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.74 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A12. But if the display, performance, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 7.1.

