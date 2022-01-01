Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Nokia 8.3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Nokia 8.3

Самсунг Галакси А12
VS
Нокиа 8.3
Samsung Galaxy A12
Nokia 8.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 98K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (668 against 470 nits)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.9%
PWM 337 Hz -
Response time 52 ms 28 ms
Contrast 864:1 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
470 nits
Nokia 8.3 +42%
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
Nokia 8.3 +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 620
GPU clock 680 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
169
Nokia 8.3 +266%
619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1028
Nokia 8.3 +86%
1917
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12
98577
Nokia 8.3 +288%
382793
CPU 30704 113312
GPU 13115 102883
Memory 25477 71396
UX 29575 97438
Total score 98577 382793
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 Core -
OS size 13 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A12 +10%
96
Nokia 8.3
87
Video quality
Galaxy A12
80
Nokia 8.3 +8%
86
Generic camera score
Galaxy A12 +5%
90
Nokia 8.3
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Nokia 8.3 +3%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced November 2020 March 2020
Release date December 2020 May 2020
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A12
2. Huawei P40 Lite E and Samsung Galaxy A12
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Huawei Y8p and Samsung Galaxy A12
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Nokia 8.3
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Nokia 8.3
8. OnePlus 8 Pro and Nokia 8.3
9. OnePlus 8 and Nokia 8.3
10. Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 8.3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish