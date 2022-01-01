Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Nokia G11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia G11, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia G11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 113K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 313 and 170 points
  • Weighs 40.4 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Nokia G11

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 95.2%
PWM 337 Hz Not detected
Response time 52 ms 41 ms
Contrast 864:1 947:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
473 nits
Nokia G11 +3%
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 164.6 gramm (5.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12 +1%
82.1%
Nokia G11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Nokia G11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
170
Nokia G11 +84%
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1044
Nokia G11 +7%
1117
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12
113023
Nokia G11 +63%
184079
CPU 35357 -
GPU 13133 -
Memory 28597 -
UX 35628 -
Total score 113023 184079
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:07 hr -
Watching video 12:14 hr -
Gaming 06:10 hr -
Standby 153 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A12
41:01 hr
Nokia G11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Nokia G11 +2%
82.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 February 2022
Release date December 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G11. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.

