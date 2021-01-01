Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Nokia X10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Nokia X10

Самсунг Галакси А12
VS
Нокиа X10
Samsung Galaxy A12
Nokia X10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia X10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • 3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 169 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Nokia X10

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM 337 Hz -
Response time 52 ms -
Contrast 864:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12 +5%
463 nits
Nokia X10
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12 +3%
82.1%
Nokia X10
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Nokia X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619
GPU clock 680 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
169
Nokia X10 +196%
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1033
Nokia X10 +60%
1650
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
91562
Nokia X10
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 3:03 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Nokia X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Nokia X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr
Nokia X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Nokia X10
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2021
Release date December 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A31 or Galaxy A12
2. Redmi Note 8 or Galaxy A12
3. P40 Lite E or Galaxy A12
4. Galaxy M21 or Galaxy A12
5. Redmi Note 9 or Galaxy A12
6. Galaxy A52 or Nokia X10
7. Nokia 7.2 or Nokia X10
8. Pixel 4a or Nokia X10
9. Nokia X20 or Nokia X10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish