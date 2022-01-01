Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Nokia XR20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Nokia XR20


VS

Samsung Galaxy A12
Nokia XR20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia XR20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 370 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4630 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 98K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (596 against 467 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Nokia XR20

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 76.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 128.3%
PWM 337 Hz 1163000 Hz
Response time 52 ms 26 ms
Contrast 864:1 1815:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
467 nits
Nokia XR20 +28%
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 171.64 mm (6.76 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.64 mm (0.42 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 248 gramm (8.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12 +7%
82.1%
Nokia XR20
76.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Nokia XR20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619
GPU clock 680 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
168
Nokia XR20 +202%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1028
Nokia XR20 +62%
1666
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12
98109
Nokia XR20 +233%
327114
CPU 30704 95962
GPU 13115 85288
Memory 25477 65134
UX 29575 81871
Total score 98109 327114
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7065
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core -
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4630 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Nokia XR20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Nokia XR20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr
Nokia XR20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Nokia XR20 +4%
83.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 June 2021
Release date December 2020 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia XR20 is definitely a better buy.

