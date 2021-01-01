Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs OnePlus Nord N10

VS
Samsung Galaxy A12
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (123 vs 99 hours)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (468 against 432 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.2%
PWM 337 Hz -
Response time 52 ms 28 ms
Contrast 864:1 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12 +8%
468 nits
Nord N10
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
Nord N10 +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 680 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
166
Nord N10 +263%
602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1016
Nord N10 +80%
1827
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12
123953
Nord N10 +165%
327899
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Core OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 13 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +19%
18:18 hr
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12 +1%
15:19 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12 +6%
31:34 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Nord N10 +3%
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 October 2020
Release date December 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N10 is definitely a better buy.

