Samsung Galaxy A12 vs OnePlus Nord N100

Самсунг Галакси А12
VS
Ванплас Норд N100
Samsung Galaxy A12
OnePlus Nord N100

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (150K versus 94K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 254 and 171 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Nord N100

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 94.6%
PWM 337 Hz -
Response time 52 ms 35 ms
Contrast 864:1 1354:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12 +4%
474 nits
Nord N100
457 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
82.1%
Nord N100 +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
171
Nord N100 +49%
254
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1047
Nord N100 +21%
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
94030
Nord N100 +60%
150198

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Core OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 55 min)
Full charging time 3:03 hr 2:14 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Nord N100
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Nord N100
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr
Nord N100
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Nord N100 +11%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 October 2020
Release date December 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N100. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.

