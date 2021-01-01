Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Oppo A52

Самсунг Галакси А12
Samsung Galaxy A12
VS
Оппо А52
Oppo A52

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 91K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (405 vs 264 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 275 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 264 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast - 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12
444 nits
Oppo A52 +5%
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
81.6%
Oppo A52 +1%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
275
Oppo A52 +14%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12
1005
Oppo A52 +36%
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
91820
Oppo A52 +84%
168764

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
n/a
Oppo A52
90.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A52 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Galaxy A12
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A12
3. Huawei P40 Lite E or Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Galaxy A12
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Samsung Galaxy A12
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Oppo A52
7. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Oppo A52
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Oppo A52
9. Oppo A53 or Oppo A52
10. Oppo Realme 7 or Oppo A52

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish