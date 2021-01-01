Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Oppo Realme 5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5
- 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 91K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (480 against 444 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 309 and 275 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|264 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|82.7%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Realme 5 +12%
309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1005
Realme 5 +24%
1250
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
91820
Realme 5 +77%
162188
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|ColorOS 7
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
21:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:02 hr
Talk (3G)
47:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4208 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|August 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 150 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A12. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 5.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1