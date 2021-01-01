Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 125K)
- 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (628 against 475 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|337 Hz
|114 Hz
|Response time
|52 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|864:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
172
Realme 8 Pro +234%
574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1041
Realme 8 Pro +63%
1702
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
125640
Realme 8 Pro +183%
356028
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1 Core
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:03 hr
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12 +11%
18:18 hr
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Realme 8 Pro +40%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
31:34 hr
Realme 8 Pro +12%
35:04 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 21st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
96
Realme 8 Pro +17%
112
Video quality
80
Realme 8 Pro +8%
86
Generic camera score
90
Realme 8 Pro +14%
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.67 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
