Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.