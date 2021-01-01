Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Realme C20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Oppo Realme C20

Самсунг Галакси А12
VS
Оппо Реалми C20
Samsung Galaxy A12
Oppo Realme C20

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Realme C20

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 80.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM 337 Hz -
Response time 52 ms -
Contrast 864:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12 +5%
475 nits
Realme C20
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12 +2%
82.1%
Realme C20
80.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Oppo Realme C20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12
172
Realme C20 +6%
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12 +3%
1041
Realme C20
1011
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A12 +1%
125640
Realme C20
124511
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Core Realme UI 1.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:03 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Realme C20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Realme C20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr
Realme C20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB
Realme C20
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 January 2021
Release date December 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A12. It has a better software, battery life, camera, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Samsung Galaxy A12
2. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Samsung Galaxy A12
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Huawei Y8p vs Samsung Galaxy A12
6. Oppo Realme C11 vs Oppo Realme C20
7. Oppo Realme C12 vs Oppo Realme C20
8. Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Oppo Realme C20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish