Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Oppo Realme C25Y VS Samsung Galaxy A12 Oppo Realme C25Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (468 against 399 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 98K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

The phone is 10-months newer

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 168 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A12 Price Oppo Realme C25Y Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 96.3% 92.8% PWM 337 Hz 176 Hz Response time 52 ms 37 ms Contrast 864:1 935:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy A12 +17% 468 nits Realme C25Y 399 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A12 82.1% Realme C25Y 81.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Oppo Realme C25Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A12 168 Realme C25Y +104% 343 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A12 1028 Realme C25Y +23% 1264 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A12 98577 Realme C25Y +127% 223558 CPU 30704 73473 GPU 13115 43616 Memory 25477 43837 UX 29575 62704 Total score 98577 223558

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Core Realme UI R OS size 13 GB 18 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A12 96 Realme C25Y n/a Video quality Galaxy A12 80 Realme C25Y n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A12 90 Realme C25Y n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A12 80.9 dB Realme C25Y +3% 83 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 September 2021 Release date December 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C25Y. But if the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.