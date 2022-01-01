Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.