Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (92K versus 52K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- 18% higher pixel density (311 vs 264 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 55 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|264 ppi
|311 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|74.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1020
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12 +76%
92666
52787
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Android Go
|OS size
|-
|5.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|-
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.64 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.
