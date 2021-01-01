Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A03 VS Samsung Galaxy A12 Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Exynos 7884B and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (475 against 404 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 124K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

The phone is 1-year newer

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 170 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space 96.3% - PWM 337 Hz - Response time 52 ms - Contrast 864:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A12 +18% 475 nits Galaxy A03 404 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A12 82.1% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Samsung Exynos 7884B Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A12 170 Galaxy A03 +41% 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A12 +14% 1034 Galaxy A03 907 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A12 124255 Galaxy A03 +45% 179604 CPU 39139 59385 GPU 17033 26274 Memory 30187 34858 UX 37865 59038 Total score 124255 179604

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Core One UI Core 3.1 OS size 13 GB 13.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A12 96 Galaxy A03 n/a Video quality Galaxy A12 80 Galaxy A03 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A12 90 Galaxy A03 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A12 80.9 dB Galaxy A03 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 November 2021 Release date December 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A12. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.