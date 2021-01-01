Samsung Galaxy A12 vs A03 Core VS Samsung Galaxy A12 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 15W fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 169 and 148 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core The phone is 1-year newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A12 Price Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space 96.3% - PWM 337 Hz - Response time 52 ms - Contrast 864:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A12 +4% 474 nits Galaxy A03 Core 454 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A12 82.1% Galaxy A03 Core 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 680 MHz - FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A12 +14% 169 Galaxy A03 Core 148 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A12 +37% 1039 Galaxy A03 Core 760 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A12 +8% 124529 Galaxy A03 Core 115048 CPU 39139 - GPU 17033 - Memory 30187 - UX 37865 - Total score 124529 115048

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Core Android Go OS size 13 GB 8.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A12 96 Galaxy A03 Core n/a Video quality Galaxy A12 80 Galaxy A03 Core n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A12 90 Galaxy A03 Core n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A12 80.9 dB Galaxy A03 Core n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 November 2021 Release date December 2020 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.67 W/kg 0.24 W/kg SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.