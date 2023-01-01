Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 245K)
- 70% higher pixel density (458 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 81% higher peak brightness (789 against 436 nits)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|82.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|89.4%
|99.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|290 Hz
|Response time
|35 ms
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|1519:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
463
iPhone 11 Pro +185%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1108
iPhone 11 Pro +185%
3155
|CPU
|77589
|168355
|GPU
|57434
|258575
|Memory
|52691
|84144
|UX
|59678
|120243
|Total score
|245871
|627120
|Max surface temperature
|43 °C
|44.2 °C
|Stability
|98%
|74%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|1189
|7459
|Web score
|5640
|-
|Video editing
|4959
|-
|Photo editing
|11701
|-
|Data manipulation
|6007
|-
|Writing score
|8407
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|-
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:42 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:19 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:57 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:57 hr
|Standby
|-
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|December 2021
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.
