Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 245K)
  • 70% higher pixel density (458 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 81% higher peak brightness (789 against 436 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 82.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 99.4%
PWM Not detected 290 Hz
Response time 35 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 5G
436 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +81%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
iPhone 11 Pro +1%
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
463
iPhone 11 Pro +185%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
iPhone 11 Pro +185%
3155
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
245871
iPhone 11 Pro +155%
627120
CPU 77589 168355
GPU 57434 258575
Memory 52691 84144
UX 59678 120243
Total score 245871 627120
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13 5G
1189
iPhone 11 Pro +527%
7459
Max surface temperature 43 °C 44.2 °C
Stability 98% 74%
Graphics test 7 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 1189 7459
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5640 -
Video editing 4959 -
Photo editing 11701 -
Data manipulation 6007 -
Writing score 8407 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:19 hr
Watching video - 12:57 hr
Gaming - 05:57 hr
Standby - 102 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB
iPhone 11 Pro +4%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2019
Release date December 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

