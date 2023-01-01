Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh

Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (795K versus 245K)

3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (795K versus 245K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 142% higher peak brightness (1053 against 436 nits)

Delivers 142% higher peak brightness (1053 against 436 nits) 70% higher pixel density (460 vs 270 PPI)

70% higher pixel density (460 vs 270 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 270 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 89.4% 99.8% PWM Not detected 510 Hz Response time 35 ms 4.8 ms Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits iPhone 13 Pro +142% 1053 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 5G 81.1% iPhone 13 Pro +6% 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI Core 4.1 - OS size 16.5 GB 15.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3095 mAh Charge power 15 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:06 hr Watching video - 16:46 hr Gaming - 05:51 hr Standby - 117 hr General battery life Galaxy A13 5G n/a iPhone 13 Pro 36:56 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A13 5G n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Galaxy A13 5G n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Galaxy A13 5G n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB iPhone 13 Pro n/a

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.