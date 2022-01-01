Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1001K versus 247K)
  • Delivers 309% higher peak brightness (1797 against 439 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 70% higher pixel density (460 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 87%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 99.8%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 5G
439 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +309%
1797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
468
iPhone 14 Pro +298%
1864
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1119
iPhone 14 Pro +380%
5372
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
247931
iPhone 14 Pro +304%
1001246
CPU - 244651
GPU - 425909
Memory - 181638
UX - 146169
Total score 247931 1001246
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13 5G
1110
iPhone 14 Pro +788%
9856
Stability 98% 78%
Graphics test 6 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 1110 9856
PCMark 3.0 score 6910 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 06:02 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +9%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2022
Release date December 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13
2. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22
4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Samsung Galaxy A21s
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
9. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
10. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish